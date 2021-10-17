Vossloh (ETR:VOS) PT Set at €55.00 by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Vossloh (ETR:VOS) has been assigned a €55.00 ($64.71) target price by equities researchers at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft in a research report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 21.01% from the company’s previous close.

VOS has been the topic of several other reports. Berenberg Bank set a €58.00 ($68.24) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($62.35) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €50.00 ($58.82) target price on shares of Vossloh in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €52.00 ($61.18).

Shares of VOS opened at €45.45 ($53.47) on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is €46.72 and its 200-day moving average is €43.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $798.29 million and a P/E ratio of 20.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.67, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Vossloh has a 12-month low of €29.85 ($35.12) and a 12-month high of €49.45 ($58.18).

Vossloh AG manufactures and markets rail infrastructure products and services worldwide. It operates through three divisions: Core Components, Customized Modules, and Lifecycle Solutions. The Core Components division develops, produces, and markets rail fastening systems for light-rail, heavy-haul, and high-speed lines, as well as urban transport.

