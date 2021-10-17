VR Adviser LLC Invests $27.72 Million in GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS)

VR Adviser LLC acquired a new position in shares of GH Research PLC (NASDAQ:GHRS) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,275,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,724,000. GH Research makes up approximately 3.4% of VR Adviser LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $7,823,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $3,585,000. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $29,590,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of GH Research during the 2nd quarter worth $381,000. 54.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:GHRS traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.00. 12,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 66,128. GH Research PLC has a 52-week low of $14.51 and a 52-week high of $26.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $20.81.

GH Research (NASDAQ:GHRS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 22nd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GH Research PLC will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

GHRS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered GH Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Cowen initiated coverage on GH Research in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $17.25 target price for the company. Finally, JMP Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of GH Research in a report on Friday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, GH Research has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

GH Research PLC, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing various therapies for the treatment of psychiatric and neurological disorders. The company focuses on developing 5-Methoxy-N,N-Dimethyltryptamine (5-MeO-DMT) therapies for the treatment of patients with treatment-resistant depression (TRD).

