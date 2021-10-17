VR Adviser LLC Sells 816,298 Shares of Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET)

VR Adviser LLC cut its position in Adicet Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACET) by 81.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 183,702 shares of the company’s stock after selling 816,298 shares during the quarter. Adicet Bio makes up approximately 0.2% of VR Adviser LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. VR Adviser LLC owned about 0.58% of Adicet Bio worth $1,890,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ACET. Abingworth LLP bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $20,968,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Adicet Bio in the first quarter worth about $13,709,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 152.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,235,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,711,000 after purchasing an additional 745,685 shares in the last quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Adicet Bio by 7.8% in the first quarter. Orbimed Advisors LLC now owns 7,232,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,606,000 after purchasing an additional 524,349 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Bridge Group NY LLC acquired a new position in shares of Adicet Bio during the first quarter valued at about $5,559,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.67% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ACET. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Adicet Bio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 price objective on shares of Adicet Bio in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $26.66.

NASDAQ ACET traded up $0.07 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.04. The stock had a trading volume of 85,021 shares, compared to its average volume of 134,082. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $7.53 and a 200 day moving average of $10.07. The stock has a market cap of $256.01 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.37. Adicet Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $6.25 and a 52-week high of $17.80.

Adicet Bio (NASDAQ:ACET) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $4.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.50 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Adicet Bio, Inc. will post -1.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Adicet Bio Profile

Adicet Bio, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the design and development of off-the-shelf allogeneic gamma delta T cell therapies for cancer and other diseases. The company was founded by Aya Jakobovits in November 2014 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

