W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lifted its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) by 22.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 895 shares during the quarter. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $366,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,977 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,043,000 after purchasing an additional 389 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstar Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $2,003,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey during the 2nd quarter worth $412,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of W. P. Carey by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 573,602 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,802,000 after purchasing an additional 35,302 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in W. P. Carey by 402.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 85,035 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,345,000 after acquiring an additional 68,121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.90% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

W. P. Carey stock opened at $76.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.96 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.68 and a 12 month high of $82.37.

W. P. Carey (NYSE:WPC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by ($0.12). The business had revenue of $319.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $315.03 million. W. P. Carey had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 36.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.61 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that W. P. Carey Inc. will post 4.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were paid a $1.052 dividend. This represents a $4.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 88.82%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of W. P. Carey from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Friday, September 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $89.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial raised shares of W. P. Carey from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $86.83.

W. P. Carey Profile

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.