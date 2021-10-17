Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) Given a €152.00 Price Target by JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €152.00 ($178.82) price target on Wacker Chemie (ETR:WCH) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on WCH. Credit Suisse Group set a €168.00 ($197.65) target price on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Barclays set a €175.00 ($205.88) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Kepler Capital Markets set a €143.00 ($168.24) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank set a €135.00 ($158.82) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €153.00 ($180.00) price target on shares of Wacker Chemie in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €158.18 ($186.10).

Shares of WCH stock opened at €154.40 ($181.65) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.39, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 1.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average is €149.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is €136.24. Wacker Chemie has a 12 month low of €79.00 ($92.94) and a 12 month high of €162.40 ($191.06). The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion and a PE ratio of 19.33.

Wacker Chemie AG provides chemical products worldwide. It operates through four divisions: Wacker Silicones, Wacker Polymers, Wacker Biosolutions, and Wacker Polysilicon. The Wacker Silicones division offers silanes, siloxanes, silicone fluids, silicone emulsions, silicone elastomers, silicone resins, and pyrogenic silicas for use in construction, electronics, automotive, personal care, paint, and coating solutions.

