Wall Street Games Market Cap Tops $13.81 Million (WSG)

Wall Street Games (CURRENCY:WSG) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on October 17th. One Wall Street Games coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Wall Street Games has a market capitalization of $13.81 million and approximately $5.89 million worth of Wall Street Games was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Wall Street Games has traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.00 or 0.00068042 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $43.29 or 0.00071845 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $63.09 or 0.00104714 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $59,980.09 or 0.99552634 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3,715.17 or 0.06166289 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.49 or 0.00025717 BTC.

Wall Street Games Coin Profile

Wall Street Games’ total supply is 997,821,336,590,472 coins and its circulating supply is 134,571,336,590,472 coins. Wall Street Games’ official Twitter account is @WSGToken

Buying and Selling Wall Street Games

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wall Street Games directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wall Street Games should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Wall Street Games using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

