Wedbush Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Wedbush’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 73.01% from the company’s previous close. Wedbush also issued estimates for Del Taco Restaurants’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.12 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Del Taco Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. TheStreet upgraded Del Taco Restaurants from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd.

Get Del Taco Restaurants alerts:

Shares of TACO stock opened at $8.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $315.52 million, a P/E ratio of 14.95, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 2.06. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.69 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a current ratio of 0.23. Del Taco Restaurants has a fifty-two week low of $7.23 and a fifty-two week high of $11.99.

Del Taco Restaurants (NASDAQ:TACO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 14th. The restaurant operator reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Del Taco Restaurants had a return on equity of 10.39% and a net margin of 4.24%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Del Taco Restaurants will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 5.0% during the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,841 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $269,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 9.4% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 20,169 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 1,728 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the first quarter worth $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Del Taco Restaurants during the second quarter worth $27,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Del Taco Restaurants by 53.0% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 15,519 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 5,375 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.38% of the company’s stock.

Del Taco Restaurants Company Profile

Del Taco Restaurants, Inc engages in developing, franchising, owning, and operating dining place. It features made-to-order cuisine both Mexican inspired and American classic dishes. Its menu includes tacos and burritos, Double Del cheeseburgers, crinkle-cut fries, and milkshakes. The company was founded by Ed Hackbarth and David Jameson in 1964 and is headquartered in Lake Forest, CA.

Recommended Story: Average Daily Trade Volume – What You Need to Know



Receive News & Ratings for Del Taco Restaurants Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Del Taco Restaurants and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.