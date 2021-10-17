Wedgewood Partners Inc. Reduces Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Wedgewood Partners Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,092 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 1.5% of Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Wedgewood Partners Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the second quarter valued at about $2,125,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 97,241 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $201,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the last quarter. Rice Partnership LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 78.4% during the second quarter. Rice Partnership LLC now owns 1,104 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after purchasing an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 17.9% during the second quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,022,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Alphabet during the first quarter valued at about $1,719,000. 31.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $2,833.50 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2,810.65 and a 200 day moving average of $2,581.27. Alphabet Inc. has a 52 week low of $1,514.62 and a 52 week high of $2,936.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.72, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The information services provider reported $27.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $19.89 by $7.37. Alphabet had a return on equity of 27.87% and a net margin of 28.57%. The company had revenue of $61.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.08 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $10.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 61.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 101.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on GOOG. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, October 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $3,400.00 price target on the stock. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,000.00 to $3,200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,755.00 to $3,350.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,800.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,102.57.

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,802.28, for a total transaction of $760,456.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 48 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,720.00, for a total value of $130,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,016 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,763,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 522,616 shares of company stock valued at $497,621,670 in the last ninety days. 12.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

