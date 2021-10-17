Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) versus Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) Head-To-Head Survey

Weis Markets (NYSE:WMK) and Arko (NASDAQ:ARKO) are both small-cap retail/wholesale companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, valuation, risk and earnings.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Weis Markets and Arko, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Weis Markets 0 0 0 0 N/A Arko 0 0 3 1 3.25

Arko has a consensus target price of $12.67, suggesting a potential upside of 28.99%. Given Arko’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Arko is more favorable than Weis Markets.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

39.5% of Weis Markets shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 47.7% of Arko shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.0% of Weis Markets shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 32.7% of Arko shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Weis Markets has a beta of 0.1, indicating that its stock price is 90% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Arko has a beta of 0.15, indicating that its stock price is 85% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Weis Markets and Arko’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Weis Markets $4.11 billion 0.35 $118.92 million N/A N/A Arko $3.91 billion 0.31 $13.19 million $0.14 70.14

Weis Markets has higher revenue and earnings than Arko.

Profitability

This table compares Weis Markets and Arko’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Weis Markets 2.66% 9.37% 6.04% Arko N/A -0.35% -0.02%

Summary

Arko beats Weis Markets on 7 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

Weis Markets Company Profile

Weis Markets, Inc. engages in the ownership and operation of retail food stores. Its retail stores offer groceries, dairy products, frozen foods, meats, seafood, fresh produce, floral, pharmacy services, deli products, prepared foods, bakery products, beer and wine, fuel, and general merchandise items. The company was founded by Harry Weis and Sigmund Weis in 1912 and is headquartered in Sunbury, PA.

Arko Company Profile

Arko Corp. operates convenience stores in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and GPM Petroleum. The Retail segment engages in the sale of fuel and merchandise to retail consumers. The Wholesale segment supplies fuel to third-party dealers and consignment agents. The GPM Petroleum segment supplies fuel to sub-wholesalers and bulk purchasers. The company operates approximately 2,950 locations comprising approximately 1,350 company-operated stores and approximately 1,600 dealer sites. Arko Corp. is based in Richmond, Virginia.

