Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.
Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.
Shares of TSCO opened at $197.27 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05.
In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Tractor Supply Company Profile
Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.
