Wells Fargo & Company Increases Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) Price Target to $220.00

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) had its price target upped by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $215.00 to $220.00 in a report released on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.52% from the company’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TSCO. Northcoast Research raised shares of Tractor Supply from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $217.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tractor Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $214.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $205.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $210.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $202.65.

Shares of TSCO opened at $197.27 on Friday. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $127.78 and a twelve month high of $213.68. The company has a market cap of $22.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $198.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $189.05.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty retailer reported $3.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.25. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 49.01%. The business had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.48 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.90 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Tractor Supply will post 7.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John P. Ordus sold 19,429 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.00, for a total value of $3,982,945.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 3,527 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.37, for a total transaction of $724,339.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 38,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,949,461.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 26,742 shares of company stock worth $5,456,913 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TSCO. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 156,985.0% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,141,699 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $556,332,000 after buying an additional 3,139,699 shares during the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Tractor Supply during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $242,565,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 157.4% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,499,900 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $280,062,000 after buying an additional 917,300 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 3,576.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 472,055 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $87,831,000 after buying an additional 459,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its position in Tractor Supply by 54.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,230,204 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $217,937,000 after buying an additional 431,951 shares during the last quarter. 86.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Tractor Supply Company Profile

Tractor Supply Co engages in the retail sale of farm and ranch products. It operates retail farm & ranch stores and focuses on supplying the lifestyle needs of recreational farmers and ranchers, as well as tradesmen and small businesses. The firm operates the retail stores under the names: Tractor Supply Company, Del’s Feed & Farm Supply, and Petsense.

