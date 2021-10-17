Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) Stock Price Up 5.3% Following Earnings Beat

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s share price rose 5.3% during mid-day trading on Friday after the company announced better than expected quarterly earnings. The company traded as high as $47.78 and last traded at $47.70. Approximately 934,962 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 30,147,064 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.31.

The financial services provider reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.18. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.79%. The business had revenue of $18.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.31 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Wells Fargo & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is currently 145.45%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on WFC. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $52.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $46.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods began coverage on Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $57.00 target price for the company. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.71.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Centerpoint Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Wells Fargo & Company by 561.5% in the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the period. Isthmus Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Wells Fargo & Company in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. 70.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The stock has a market capitalization of $198.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.52.

Wells Fargo & Company Company Profile (NYSE:WFC)

Wells Fargo & Co is a diversified, community-based financial services company. It is engaged in the provision of banking, insurance, investments, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance. It firm operates through the following segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, Wealth & Investment Management, and Other.

