WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) Hits New 52-Week High at $127.49

Shares of WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as $127.49 and last traded at $126.09, with a volume of 2633 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $121.84.

WCC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of WESCO International in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on WESCO International from $125.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Raymond James upped their price target on WESCO International from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on WESCO International from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.50.

Get WESCO International alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.83. The firm has a market cap of $6.29 billion, a PE ratio of 28.96, a PEG ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 2.47.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The technology company reported $2.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.97 by $0.67. WESCO International had a return on equity of 12.32% and a net margin of 1.65%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.36 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 120.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that WESCO International, Inc. will post 8.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other WESCO International news, EVP Nelson John Squires III sold 3,891 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.97, for a total value of $435,675.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,803 shares in the company, valued at $3,113,101.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP James Cameron sold 999 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.59, for a total value of $119,470.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26.0% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $109,000 after buying an additional 195 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 70.6% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 481 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of WESCO International by 26,270.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,637 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 2,627 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in shares of WESCO International in the first quarter valued at $235,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the second quarter valued at $277,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.02% of the company’s stock.

WESCO International Company Profile (NYSE:WCC)

WESCO International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electrical, industrial, and communications maintenance, repair & operating and original equipment manufacturers products. It also offers construction materials, and supply chain management and logistics services. Its product categories include general supplies, wire, cable & conduit, communications & security, electrical distribution and controls, lighting & sustainability and automation, controls & motors.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for WESCO International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WESCO International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.