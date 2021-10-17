Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.56.
Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.21.
In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,803,740.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000.
Wesdome Gold Mines Company Profile
Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.
