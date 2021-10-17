Wesdome Gold Mines’ (WDO) Buy Rating Reiterated at Echelon Wealth Partners

Echelon Wealth Partners reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on WDO. National Bank Financial upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Desjardins cut shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$11.00 to C$11.50 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$14.00 to C$14.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Wesdome Gold Mines from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a na rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$14.56.

Wesdome Gold Mines has a one year low of C$7.78 and a one year high of C$14.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.66, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 13.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$11.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$11.21.

Wesdome Gold Mines (TSE:WDO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported C$0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.15 by C($0.03). The firm had revenue of C$63.88 million for the quarter. Analysts anticipate that Wesdome Gold Mines will post 1.1237675 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Duncan Kenneth Middlemiss sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$12.15, for a total value of C$607,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 148,456 shares in the company, valued at C$1,803,740.40. In the last quarter, insiders sold 300,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,687,000.

Wesdome Gold Mines Ltd. engages in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold in Canada. It principally produces gold in the form of dorÃ© bars; and silver as a by-product. The company's principal assets include the Eagle River Mine, which consists of 3 contiguous mining leases and 442 contiguous active mining claims covering an area of 7,958 hectares; the Mishi Mine that consists of 19 patented mining claims, 5 mining leases, and 5 staked claims covering an area of 3,055 hectares; and the Eagle River Mill located near Wawa, Ontario, as well as the Kiena Mining and Milling Complex and exploration properties located in Val D'Or, Quebec.

