Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) Short Interest Up 50.0% in September

Western Capital Resources, Inc. (OTCMKTS:WCRS) saw a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.
OTCMKTS WCRS opened at $7.80 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.63 and its 200 day moving average is $7.10. Western Capital Resources has a 12 month low of $5.43 and a 12 month high of $8.30.
About Western Capital Resources
See Also: What is a growth and income fund?
Receive News & Ratings for Western Capital Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western Capital Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.