WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) Short Interest Up 84.9% in September

WiMi Hologram Cloud Inc. (NASDAQ:WIMI) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,400,000 shares, an increase of 84.9% from the September 15th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,190,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIMI opened at $3.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.63, a current ratio of 4.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. WiMi Hologram Cloud has a 52-week low of $3.47 and a 52-week high of $12.94. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.86.

Get WiMi Hologram Cloud alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WIMI. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in WiMi Hologram Cloud during the first quarter worth $40,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at $51,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter valued at $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the second quarter valued at $146,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new stake in WiMi Hologram Cloud in the first quarter valued at $168,000. Institutional investors own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

WiMi Hologram Cloud, Inc offers augmented reality based holographic services and products. It operates through the following segments: AR Advertising services, AR Entertainment and Semiconductor related products and services. The AR Advertising services segment uses holographic materials which are integrated into advertisement on the online media platforms or offline display.

Read More: How can investors benefit from after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WiMi Hologram Cloud and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.