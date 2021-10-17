Winc, Inc. Prices IPO at $14.00-$16.00 Per Share (WBEV)

Winc, Inc. (WBEV) is planning to raise $88 million in an initial public offering (IPO) on Thursday, October 21st, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 5,882,352 shares at a price of $14.00-$16.00 per share.

In the last year, Winc, Inc. generated $70.7 million in revenue and had a net loss of $6.5 million. The company has a market-cap of $246.6 million.

Winc, Inc. provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “We are one of the fastest growing at scale wineries in the United States. Over the past two years we have grown by approximately 80% in case volume sold, with the sale of over 430,000 cases in 2020. Our growth is fueled by the joint capabilities of our data-driven brand development strategy paired with a true omni-channel distribution network. Since March 2020, we have experienced a significant increase in DTC demand due to changes to consumer behaviors resulting from the various stay-at-home and restaurant restriction orders and other restrictions placed on consumers throughout much of the United States in response to the COVID-19 pandemic. “.

Winc, Inc. was founded in 2011 and has 97 employees. The company is located at 1751 Berkeley St, Studio 3 Santa Monica, CA 90404, US and can be reached via phone at (800) 297-1760 or on the web at http://www.winc.com.

Receive News & Ratings for Winc Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winc Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.