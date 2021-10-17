Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) Lifted to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $185.00 price objective on the restaurant operator’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Wingstop Inc. franchises and operates restaurants. The Company’s operating segment consists of Franchise segment and Company segment. It offers cooked-to-order, hand-sauced and tossed chicken wings. Wingstop Inc. is headquartered in Dallas, Texas. “

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reiterated a buy rating on shares of Wingstop in a research report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Wingstop from $184.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Loop Capital began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating and a $165.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Wingstop in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a hold rating and a $178.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist raised their price objective on Wingstop from $187.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $179.61.

Shares of WING stock opened at $171.82 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $171.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.27. Wingstop has a fifty-two week low of $112.47 and a fifty-two week high of $187.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 180.86, a P/E/G ratio of 11.23 and a beta of 1.33.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 13.51% and a net margin of 10.35%. The business had revenue of $74.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $73.38 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Wingstop will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.40%. This is a positive change from Wingstop’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.39%.

In related news, CFO Michael Skipworth sold 10,665 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.02, for a total transaction of $1,706,613.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Charles R. Morrison sold 29,811 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.81, for a total value of $5,121,827.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,171 shares of company stock worth $14,120,700. 0.61% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pier Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 94,829 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $12,059,000 after purchasing an additional 21,729 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 66.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 356,276 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $56,160,000 after purchasing an additional 142,350 shares in the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 12.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 615,568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $97,032,000 after purchasing an additional 66,110 shares in the last quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop in the 1st quarter valued at $1,912,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,755,989 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $223,309,000 after purchasing an additional 14,362 shares in the last quarter.

Wingstop, Inc is a franchisor and operator of restaurants, which engages in the provision of cooked-to-order, hand-sauced, and tossed chicken wings. It operates through Franchise and Company segments. The Franchise segment consists of domestic and international franchise restaurants. The Company segment comprises company-owned restaurants.

