WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY) Trading Down 0.2%

WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:AGGY)’s share price traded down 0.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $51.89 and last traded at $51.91. 53,121 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 59% from the average session volume of 130,971 shares. The stock had previously closed at $52.04.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.16.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baker Avenue Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $731,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 42.5% during the 2nd quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 164,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,565,000 after purchasing an additional 48,952 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $272,000. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 11.0% during the 2nd quarter. Roosevelt Investment Group LLC now owns 59,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,089,000 after purchasing an additional 5,887 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in WisdomTree Yield Enhanced U.S. Aggregate Bond Fund by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 12,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $644,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

