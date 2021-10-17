WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

WM Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAPS) saw a significant growth in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,910,000 shares, a growth of 37.3% from the September 15th total of 2,120,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 733,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.0 days. Approximately 6.0% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Shares of NASDAQ:MAPS traded down $0.52 on Friday, reaching $13.78. 468,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 739,945. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.08. WM Technology has a 52 week low of $10.01 and a 52 week high of $29.50.

WM Technology (NASDAQ:MAPS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $46.93 million during the quarter. As a group, research analysts expect that WM Technology will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MAPS. Luxor Capital Group LP bought a new stake in shares of WM Technology in the second quarter worth about $91,421,000. Senvest Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,308,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,587,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $12,708,000. Finally, CVI Holdings LLC bought a new stake in WM Technology during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $10,716,000. 19.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Canaccord Genuity assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities assumed coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $21.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Truist began coverage on WM Technology in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.56.

WM Technology Company Profile

WM Holding Company, LLC provides software and technology solutions to the cannabis industry. It operates Weedmaps, an online directory of cannabis retailers and information site for cannabis producers and consumers; and provides cloud-based software as a service and data solutions to cannabis retailers and major brands.

