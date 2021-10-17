Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.25 Billion

Equities research analysts expect Worthington Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WOR) to report sales of $1.25 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Worthington Industries’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $1.19 billion and the highest is $1.31 billion. Worthington Industries posted sales of $731.09 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 71%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Worthington Industries will report full-year sales of $4.53 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $4.48 billion to $4.58 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $3.33 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.85 billion to $3.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Worthington Industries.

Worthington Industries (NYSE:WOR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 28th. The industrial products company reported $2.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.55. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $981.00 million. Worthington Industries had a net margin of 22.82% and a return on equity of 17.42%. Worthington Industries’s revenue was up 57.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on WOR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Worthington Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of Worthington Industries in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Worthington Industries stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $52.96. 307,673 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 261,630. The company’s fifty day moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day moving average is $61.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.50. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.06. Worthington Industries has a 52 week low of $46.83 and a 52 week high of $75.45.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 14th. Worthington Industries’s payout ratio is 22.09%.

In other news, Director Ozey K. Horton, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.51, for a total value of $125,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,279,677.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in WOR. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $207,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $291,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Worthington Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $322,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in Worthington Industries by 22.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 71,716 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,811,000 after buying an additional 13,122 shares during the period. 46.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Worthington Industries, Inc engages in processing of value-added steel and manufacturing of metal products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Processing and Pressure Cylinders. The Steel Processing segment consists of Worthington Steel business unit and consolidated joint ventures, which operates steel business and its prices.

