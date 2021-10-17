Wownero (WOW) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $28,635.00

Wownero (CURRENCY:WOW) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. Over the last seven days, Wownero has traded down 21.7% against the dollar. Wownero has a total market capitalization of $20.40 million and approximately $28,635.00 worth of Wownero was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Wownero coin can currently be bought for about $0.39 or 0.00000646 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Wownero

WOW is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2018. Wownero’s total supply is 52,049,447 coins. Wownero’s official Twitter account is @W0wn3r0 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Wownero is https://reddit.com/r/Wownero and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Wownero is wownero.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Wownero is a privacy-centric memecoin that was fairly launched on April 1, 2018 with no pre-mine. Wownero is a cross between Monero and Doge, but it is deflationary with a finite supply of 184 million coins emitted over 50 years. Wownero is the first project to adopt a CPU-friendly proof-of-work based on RandomX, which utilizes a virtual machine to execute randomly generated programs to achieve ASIC resistance. “

Wownero Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wownero directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Wownero should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Wownero using one of the exchanges listed above.

