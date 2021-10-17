WPP (NYSE:WPP) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

WPP (NYSE:WPP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reissued by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

WPP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of WPP in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded WPP from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.00.

Shares of WPP opened at $68.20 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.71, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $67.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.63. WPP has a 52 week low of $38.35 and a 52 week high of $72.29.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of WPP. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in WPP by 1,394.4% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 538 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 502 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WPP during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in WPP by 45.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 661 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in WPP by 181.4% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,061 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in WPP by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,532 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. 3.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

WPP Company Profile

WPP Plc is a creative transformation company, which engages in the provision of communications services. It operates through the following segments: Global Integrated Agencies, Public Relations, and Specialist Agencies. The Global Integrated Agencies segment offers creative services including advertising, marketing, and brand strategies and campaigns across all media.

