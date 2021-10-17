Wrapped BNB (WBNB) Price Tops $464.73 on Exchanges

Wrapped BNB (CURRENCY:WBNB) traded 0.6% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on October 17th. One Wrapped BNB coin can now be purchased for $464.73 or 0.00762844 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Wrapped BNB has traded up 11.4% against the US dollar. Wrapped BNB has a market cap of $2.66 billion and $1.01 billion worth of Wrapped BNB was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped BNB Profile

Wrapped BNB’s total supply is 5,727,858 coins. Wrapped BNB’s official Twitter account is @Binance_DEX . Wrapped BNB’s official website is www.binance.org

According to CryptoCompare, “BNB is the native currency built on the Binance Smart Chain. Why do you need wBNB? BNB doesn't conform to BEP20 Standard: BNB and BEP20 tokens are designed to achieve different purposes.Wrapped BNB can be traded directly with alt tokens: wBNB can also be converted back.”

Buying and Selling Wrapped BNB

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Wrapped BNB directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Wrapped BNB should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Wrapped BNB using one of the exchanges listed above.

