Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Xcel Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:XELB) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 11,500 shares, a drop of 42.8% from the September 15th total of 20,100 shares. Approximately 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 98,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC raised its position in Xcel Brands by 49.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 150,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $449,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 1st quarter worth $57,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $65,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Xcel Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $55,000. 6.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ XELB opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Xcel Brands has a twelve month low of $0.80 and a twelve month high of $4.15. The company has a market cap of $25.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.68 and a beta of 1.77. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.69 and its 200 day moving average is $2.05.

Xcel Brands (NASDAQ:XELB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The textile maker reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. Xcel Brands had a negative net margin of 44.66% and a negative return on equity of 2.12%. The firm had revenue of $10.76 million for the quarter.

About Xcel Brands

XCel Brands, Inc is a media and brand management company, which engages in the design, production, licensing, marketing and direct-to-consumer sales of branded apparel, footwear, accessories, jewelry, home goods, and other consumer products and the acquisition of consumer lifestyle brands. It owns and manages Isaac Mizrahi, Judith Ripka, Wonder and High Line Collective brands.

