Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Xenetic Biosciences, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas. XCART has the potential to fuel a robust pipeline of therapeutic assets targeting high-value oncology indications. Additionally, Xenetic is leveraging PolyXen(TM), its proprietary drug delivery platform, by partnering with biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. PolyXen(TM) has demonstrated its ability to improve the half-life and other pharmacological properties of next-generation biologic drugs. The Company has an exclusive license agreement with Takeda Pharmaceuticals Co. Ltd. in the field of coagulation disorders and expects to earn royalty payments under this agreement. “

Get Xenetic Biosciences alerts:

XBIO stock opened at $1.80 on Thursday. Xenetic Biosciences has a 52-week low of $0.76 and a 52-week high of $5.85. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.33.

Xenetic Biosciences (NASDAQ:XBIO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.03. Xenetic Biosciences had a negative net margin of 1,502.43% and a negative return on equity of 109.37%. The company had revenue of $0.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.19 million. On average, analysts forecast that Xenetic Biosciences will post -0.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XBIO. JTC Employer Solutions Trusteee Ltd purchased a new stake in Xenetic Biosciences during the second quarter valued at about $55,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 137.1% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,261 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after buying an additional 18,077 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its position in Xenetic Biosciences by 89.8% during the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 17,598 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Xenetic Biosciences during the first quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Xenetic Biosciences by 47.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 251,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,000 after acquiring an additional 80,949 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.87% of the company’s stock.

Xenetic Biosciences Company Profile

Xenetic Biosciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company focused on progressing XCART, a personalized CAR T platform technology engineered to target patient-specific tumor neoantigens. The Company is initially advancing cell-based therapeutics targeting the unique B-cell receptor on the surface of an individual patient’s malignant tumor cells for the treatment of B-cell lymphomas.

Read More: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Xenetic Biosciences (XBIO)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Xenetic Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xenetic Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.