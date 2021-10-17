Xensor Market Capitalization Achieves $3.56 Million (XSR)

Xensor (CURRENCY:XSR) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on October 16th. Xensor has a total market capitalization of $3.56 million and $1.10 million worth of Xensor was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Xensor coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Xensor has traded 22.1% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001634 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00044596 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002436 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $125.32 or 0.00204741 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.71 or 0.00092651 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Xensor Coin Profile

Xensor (CRYPTO:XSR) is a coin. It was first traded on January 29th, 2019. Xensor’s total supply is 4,800,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,641,489,283 coins. Xensor’s official Twitter account is @xensor_iot and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Xensor is xensor.cc/index_en.html . The official message board for Xensor is medium.com/@xensor.iot

According to CryptoCompare, “Xensor will create a decentralized data market, where interested parties, such as insurance companies and banks, can trade the data gathered from its IoT networks with Xensor tokens (XSR). XSR tokens will also be mineable via Xensor hardware whose owners will be compensated for opting to offer data. XSR tokens may also be used to purchase services rendered by Xensor, including solution services, hardware maintenance, hardware purchase, and communication network services. “

Xensor Coin Trading

