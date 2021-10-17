XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Lowered to $107.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $108.00 to $107.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on XPO. Susquehanna decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $161.00 to $101.00 and set a positive rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $108.00 price target on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Monday, September 27th. Truist decreased their price target on XPO Logistics from $185.00 to $105.00 and set an in-line rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen reissued a buy rating on shares of XPO Logistics in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on XPO Logistics in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO Logistics currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $126.15.

Shares of XPO Logistics stock opened at $80.21 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.16. XPO Logistics has a 52 week low of $50.79 and a 52 week high of $90.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $84.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $119.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.86 billion. XPO Logistics had a return on equity of 21.65% and a net margin of 2.62%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that XPO Logistics will post 4.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in XPO Logistics by 15.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,934,992 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,249,915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,184,027 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 25.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,782,805 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $529,177,000 after buying an additional 774,370 shares during the period. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $80,041,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 136.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 873,073 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $122,133,000 after purchasing an additional 504,046 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in XPO Logistics by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,623,318 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $227,087,000 after purchasing an additional 384,618 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.15% of the company’s stock.

About XPO Logistics

XPO Logistics, Inc engages in the provision of supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment includes truck brokerage, expedite, intermodal, drayage, last mile, less-than-truckload, full truckload, global forwarding and managed transportation.

