Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT remained flat at $$1.11 during trading on Friday. 64,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.
Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.
About Xtant Medical
Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.
