Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) Short Interest Update

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 246,300 shares, a decline of 42.1% from the September 15th total of 425,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 781,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT remained flat at $$1.11 during trading on Friday. 64,108 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,677,013. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.24 million, a P/E ratio of -9.25 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Xtant Medical has a fifty-two week low of $1.03 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58.

Xtant Medical (NYSEAMERICAN:XTNT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The medical device company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $14.98 million for the quarter. Xtant Medical had a negative return on equity of 33.50% and a negative net margin of 5.09%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XTNT. Altium Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Xtant Medical during the second quarter worth $13,517,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Xtant Medical by 46.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 921,771 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after acquiring an additional 294,081 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the second quarter valued at $60,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in Xtant Medical in the first quarter valued at $66,000. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Xtant Medical by 37.2% in the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 91,973 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $217,000 after acquiring an additional 24,917 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.36% of the company’s stock.

About Xtant Medical

Xtant Medical Holdings, Inc designs, and develops orthobiologics and spinal implant fixation systems to facilitate spinal fusion in complex spine, deformity, and degenerative procedures. Its products include OsteoSponge, OsteoSponge SC, OsteoSelect DBM putty, OsteoSelect Plus DBM putty, OsteoWrap, OsteoSTX, Certex Spinal Fixation System, Axle Interspinous Fusion System, and Calix.

