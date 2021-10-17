Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Earns Neutral Rating from UBS Group

UBS Group reissued their neutral rating on shares of Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) in a research report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Pareto Securities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a sector perform rating to a sector underperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Yara International ASA has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of YARIY opened at $25.39 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $26.06. Yara International ASA has a 1 year low of $17.18 and a 1 year high of $28.56.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.69 billion. Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. Equities analysts expect that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

About Yara International ASA

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

