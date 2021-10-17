Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) Short Interest Update

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 17,400 shares, an increase of 37.0% from the September 15th total of 12,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 34,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

YARIY opened at $25.39 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $24.81 and its 200-day moving average is $26.06. Yara International ASA has a 1-year low of $17.18 and a 1-year high of $28.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.65 and a beta of 1.04.

Yara International ASA (OTCMKTS:YARIY) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 16th. The basic materials company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.03). Yara International ASA had a return on equity of 12.45% and a net margin of 8.68%. The business had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that Yara International ASA will post 2.38 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were issued a dividend of $0.908 per share. This is a positive change from Yara International ASA’s previous None dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. Yara International ASA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 166.23%.

YARIY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Yara International ASA to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. SEB Equities raised shares of Yara International ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Scotiabank lowered shares of Yara International ASA from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Yara International ASA in a report on Monday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Yara International ASA presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.00.

Yara International ASA engages in the production, distribution, and sale of fertilizers. It operates through the following segments: Sales and Marketing, Industrial, Production, and Supply Chain. The Sales and Marketing segment consists of marketing organization and distribution network for fertilizer products and agronomic solutions.

