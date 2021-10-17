Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) Shares Sold by Hutner Capital Management Inc.

Hutner Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 5,422 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Hutner Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $624,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of YUM. Camden National Bank bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at $206,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 4,997 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Quilter Plc bought a new stake in Yum! Brands in the first quarter valued at $503,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 16.0% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 51,024 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $5,521,000 after buying an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Yum! Brands by 26.5% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 3,928 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $424,000 after buying an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.31% of the company’s stock.

YUM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Yum! Brands in a research note on Monday, July 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $135.00 target price on the stock. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Yum! Brands from $113.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Yum! Brands in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $127.85.

Shares of YUM opened at $125.21 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $128.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $122.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.09. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.22 and a 1-year high of $135.77.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. Yum! Brands had a negative return on equity of 16.99% and a net margin of 21.21%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 55.25%.

In other Yum! Brands news, COO Tracy L. Skeans sold 4,894 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $611,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 19,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,381,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 1,469 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.48, for a total value of $197,551.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,255 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,992,852.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,735 shares of company stock worth $3,984,227 in the last three months. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Yum! Brands, Inc operates as a service restaurant company. The firm engages in the development, operation, franchise, and licenses a system of restaurants. It operates through the following segments: KFC Division, Pizza Hut Division, Taco Bell Division, and Habit Burger Grill Division. The KFC Division segment comprises of all operations of the KFC concept.

