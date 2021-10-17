Zacks: Analysts Anticipate AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Will Post Earnings of $3.23 Per Share

Analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) will announce earnings per share (EPS) of $3.23 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for AbbVie’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.20 to $3.24. AbbVie posted earnings per share of $2.83 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, October 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AbbVie will report full year earnings of $12.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $12.58 to $12.75. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $13.96 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $13.20 to $14.70. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow AbbVie.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. AbbVie had a return on equity of 154.24% and a net margin of 12.40%. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.34 EPS. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink lowered their target price on AbbVie from $148.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. Cowen increased their target price on AbbVie from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of AbbVie from $105.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Truist Securities began coverage on AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $125.70.

Shares of NYSE ABBV traded up $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $109.33. The stock had a trading volume of 4,632,748 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,998,110. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $111.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $113.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The firm has a market cap of $193.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.82. AbbVie has a fifty-two week low of $79.11 and a fifty-two week high of $121.53.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 14th. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.24%.

In other AbbVie news, SVP Carrie C. Strom sold 5,057 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $606,840.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,391,400. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $25,000. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $34,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of AbbVie by 150.4% during the first quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the first quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie during the second quarter worth $38,000. 65.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

