Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $2.81 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect Applied DNA Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:APDN) to announce $2.81 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Applied DNA Sciences’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.87 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.75 million. Applied DNA Sciences posted sales of $310,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 806.5%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, December 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied DNA Sciences will report full year sales of $8.80 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.74 million to $8.86 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $17.53 million, with estimates ranging from $14.95 million to $20.10 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Applied DNA Sciences.

Get Applied DNA Sciences alerts:

Applied DNA Sciences (NASDAQ:APDN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The technology company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.20). The company had revenue of $1.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 million. Applied DNA Sciences had a negative return on equity of 116.69% and a negative net margin of 220.18%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on APDN. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Applied DNA Sciences in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Applied DNA Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Shares of NASDAQ APDN remained flat at $$5.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 98,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 919,968. The firm has a market cap of $42.67 million, a PE ratio of -2.41 and a beta of 1.01. Applied DNA Sciences has a 1-year low of $4.65 and a 1-year high of $13.64. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.08.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $535,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Applied DNA Sciences by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,526 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $643,000 after acquiring an additional 2,207 shares during the last quarter. Premier Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 1st quarter worth $144,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $85,000. Finally, State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Applied DNA Sciences in the 2nd quarter worth $279,000. 7.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Applied DNA Sciences

Applied DNA Sciences, Inc engages in the provision of security solutions. The firm offers molecular-based technology solutions and services that can help protect products, brands, supply chains, and intellectual property of companies, governments, and consumers from theft, counterfeiting, fraud, and diversion.

Further Reading: What does a dividend yield signify to investors?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Applied DNA Sciences (APDN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Applied DNA Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied DNA Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.