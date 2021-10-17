Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Will Post Earnings of $1.32 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) will post earnings per share of $1.32 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cardinal Health’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.26 to $1.41. Cardinal Health posted earnings of $1.51 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 12.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Cardinal Health will report full year earnings of $5.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.63 to $5.77. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $6.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.10 to $7.65. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Cardinal Health.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.43). The firm had revenue of $42.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.25 billion. Cardinal Health had a net margin of 0.38% and a return on equity of 93.70%. Cardinal Health’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.04 earnings per share.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CAH. Citigroup downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Bank of America downgraded Cardinal Health from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $69.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Cardinal Health from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on shares of Cardinal Health in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.33.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAH. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 34.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 12,984,778 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,301,000 after buying an additional 3,338,519 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 25.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,366,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $420,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,509,137 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,518,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396,355 shares in the last quarter. Amundi purchased a new position in Cardinal Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $55,497,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cardinal Health by 46.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,020,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,333,000 after purchasing an additional 643,723 shares in the last quarter. 83.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CAH traded down $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $48.54. 2,014,195 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,402,794. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.99. Cardinal Health has a 1-year low of $44.92 and a 1-year high of $62.96.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st were paid a $0.491 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 30th. This is a positive change from Cardinal Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.05%. Cardinal Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.19%.

Cardinal Health Company Profile

Cardinal Health, Inc is a healthcare services and products company, which engages in the provision of customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, and physician offices. It also provides medical products and pharmaceuticals and cost-effective solutions that enhance supply chain efficiency.

