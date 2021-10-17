Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) to Announce $0.93 EPS

Wall Street analysts forecast that Globant S.A. (NYSE:GLOB) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Globant’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.92 and the highest is $0.95. Globant posted earnings of $0.60 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 55%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Globant will report full-year earnings of $3.61 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.59 to $3.64. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $4.50 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.30 to $4.64. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Globant.

Globant (NYSE:GLOB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The information technology services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $305.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.79 million. Globant had a return on equity of 10.22% and a net margin of 7.15%.

Several research firms have weighed in on GLOB. Cowen boosted their price target on Globant from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on Globant from $243.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Globant from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Globant from $284.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Globant from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $235.00 to $395.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $296.90.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $1,132,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 59,962 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $12,449,000 after buying an additional 4,593 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,101 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Globant during the 1st quarter worth $329,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Globant by 283.5% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,688 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,181,000 after buying an additional 4,205 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.96% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GLOB opened at $302.85 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 171.10 and a beta of 1.31. Globant has a twelve month low of $173.34 and a twelve month high of $332.79. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $299.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.15.

About Globant

Globant SA engages in the provision of information technology services. It offers application development and maintenance, testing, and infrastructure management. The company was founded by Martín Migoya, Martín Gonzalo Umaran, Guibert Andrés Englebienne, and Néstor Augusto Nocetti in 2003 and is headquartered in Luxembourg.

