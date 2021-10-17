Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) Will Announce Earnings of -$1.40 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRTX) to announce earnings of ($1.40) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Karuna Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($1.65) and the highest is ($1.06). Karuna Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.71) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 97.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.
On average, analysts expect that Karuna Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($5.48) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.68) to ($4.18). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($6.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($9.07) to ($4.69). Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Karuna Therapeutics.
Karuna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KRTX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.17) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.17.
Shares of NASDAQ KRTX traded up $0.89 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $123.77. The company had a trading volume of 60,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,237. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $116.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.70. The company has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -31.98 and a beta of 1.83. Karuna Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $74.06 and a 12-month high of $146.97.
In other news, COO Andrew Craig Miller sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.92, for a total transaction of $571,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Atul Pande sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.72, for a total value of $301,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 18,500 shares of company stock worth $2,104,975 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 18.10% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Karuna Therapeutics by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $243,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 86.1% in the second quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 35.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Karuna Therapeutics by 5.4% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.87% of the company’s stock.
About Karuna Therapeutics
Karuna Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, which engages in business of research and development of therapies utilizing muscarinic cholinergic receptors to treat psychosis and cognitive impairment in numerous central nervous system disorders. The company was founded by Andrew Miller, Eric Elenko, and Peter Jeffrey Conn in July 2009 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.
