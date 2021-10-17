Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.14 Billion

Analysts forecast that Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) will post sales of $2.14 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have made estimates for Polaris’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $2.17 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.06 billion. Polaris reported sales of $1.95 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Polaris will report full-year sales of $8.50 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $8.46 billion to $8.54 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.00 billion, with estimates ranging from $8.86 billion to $9.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Polaris.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 40.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

PII has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Truist lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist Securities lowered their target price on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Polaris currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.69.

NYSE:PII traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $130.50. The company had a trading volume of 593,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 765,120. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. Polaris has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.50 and a beta of 1.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. Polaris’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.56%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PII. Boston Partners bought a new position in Polaris in the second quarter worth about $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after buying an additional 681,317 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after buying an additional 424,227 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 311.7% during the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after buying an additional 404,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after buying an additional 377,256 shares during the last quarter. 83.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

