Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) to Post $2.25 Earnings Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Prothena Co. plc (NASDAQ:PRTA) will announce $2.25 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Prothena’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $2.50 and the lowest estimate coming in at $2.00. Prothena reported earnings per share of ($0.77) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 392.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Prothena will report full-year earnings of $1.43 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.14 to $2.24. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.98) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.74) to ($0.32). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Prothena.

Prothena (NASDAQ:PRTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.02. Prothena had a negative net margin of 115.87% and a negative return on equity of 30.73%. The company had revenue of $60.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.14 million.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PRTA shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Prothena from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised their price target on shares of Prothena from $29.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Prothena from $57.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Prothena from $59.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, HC Wainwright raised their price target on Prothena from $58.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $64.36.

NASDAQ PRTA opened at $63.46 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $68.53 and a 200-day moving average of $48.29. Prothena has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $79.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.80 billion, a P/E ratio of -33.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 22.64 and a beta of 1.50.

In other Prothena news, insider Carol D. Karp sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $682,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis J. Selkoe sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total transaction of $339,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,268,850. Insiders own 30.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Prothena by 106.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,030 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Prothena by 60.3% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in Prothena by 1.4% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 47,022 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,417,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Prothena by 12.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 7,987 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Prothena by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,031 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 1,180 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.43% of the company’s stock.

Prothena Company Profile

Prothena Corp. Plc is a clinical-stage neuroscience company. It focuses on the discovery and development of novel therapies to change the course of devastating diseases. The firm’s clinical pipeline includes both wholly-owned and partnered programs being developed for the potential treatment of diseases including AL amyloidosis, ATTR amyloidosis, Alzheimer’s disease, Parkinson’s disease and other neurodegenerative diseases.

