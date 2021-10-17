Zacks: Analysts Expect Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) will report earnings of $0.97 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Bank OZK’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.07 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.92. Bank OZK posted earnings of $0.84 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Bank OZK will report full year earnings of $4.22 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.14 to $4.39. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.67 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.47 to $4.08. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Bank OZK.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.24. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 44.62%. The business had revenue of $268.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $259.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Bank OZK from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.29.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OZK. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $26,000. Eaton Vance Management bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $29,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 346.9% in the second quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Bank OZK by 88.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares during the last quarter. 81.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OZK traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $44.52. 563,566 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 716,952. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Bank OZK has a twelve month low of $21.46 and a twelve month high of $45.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This is a boost from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.29. Bank OZK’s payout ratio is presently 50.44%.

Bank OZK engages in the provision of community banking services. The firm offers deposit services such as checking, savings, money market, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts. It also provides loan services including types of real estate, consumer, commercial, industrial, and agricultural loans.

