Zacks: Analysts Expect Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) Will Announce Earnings of $0.65 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc. (NYSE:CNR) will announce earnings of $0.65 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cornerstone Building Brands’ earnings. Cornerstone Building Brands reported earnings per share of $0.31 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 109.7%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cornerstone Building Brands will report full year earnings of $2.15 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of $2.48 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Cornerstone Building Brands.

Cornerstone Building Brands (NYSE:CNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter. Cornerstone Building Brands had a net margin of 0.77% and a return on equity of 30.06%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Securities raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, September 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone Building Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Cornerstone Building Brands to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.67.

Cornerstone Building Brands stock opened at $14.24 on Thursday. Cornerstone Building Brands has a 52-week low of $7.25 and a 52-week high of $19.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.66 and a 200-day moving average of $16.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.94 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.64.

In other news, CEO James S. Metcalf acquired 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $15.75 per share, for a total transaction of $787,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director George L. Ball purchased 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $14.65 per share, for a total transaction of $366,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 399,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,848,411.85. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 1,684,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,587,000 after purchasing an additional 69,225 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new position in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 76,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 3,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Cornerstone Building Brands by 124.7% in the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 34,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $626,000 after purchasing an additional 19,105 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.79% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone Building Brands

Cornerstone Building Brands, Inc engages in the design, engineer and manufacture external building products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial, Siding, and Windows. The Commercial segment produces and distributes metal products for the nonresidential construction market. The Siding segment comprises of vinyl siding and skirting, steel siding, vinyl and aluminum soffit, aluminum trim coil, aluminum gutter coil, aluminum gutters, aluminum and steel roofing accessories, wide crown molding, window and door trim, fascia, undersill trims, outside and inside corner posts, rain removal systems, and injection molded designer accents.

