Zacks: Analysts Expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $971.65 Million

Equities analysts expect Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SBH) to announce $971.65 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Sally Beauty’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $964.25 million to $977.70 million. Sally Beauty posted sales of $957.81 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Sally Beauty will report full year sales of $3.85 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $3.86 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $3.94 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.86 billion to $4.02 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Sally Beauty.

Sally Beauty (NYSE:SBH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.06. Sally Beauty had a return on equity of 230.45% and a net margin of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $985.22 million.

SBH has been the subject of several research reports. Cowen upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. DA Davidson reduced their target price on Sally Beauty from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Oppenheimer upgraded Sally Beauty from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Sally Beauty from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Sally Beauty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sally Beauty presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.50.

Sally Beauty stock traded down $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.05. 454,503 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,444,279. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.22. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.78. Sally Beauty has a twelve month low of $8.27 and a twelve month high of $25.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 7.57 and a beta of 1.62.

In related news, CEO Christian A. Brickman purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $18.92 per share, with a total value of $189,200.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 471,136 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,913,893.12. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 382,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $6,439,000 after acquiring an additional 22,584 shares during the period. Foundry Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sally Beauty during the 3rd quarter valued at $9,662,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,923 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in Sally Beauty by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 54,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 3,600 shares during the period. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its position in shares of Sally Beauty by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 82,452 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 4,283 shares in the last quarter.

Sally Beauty Holdings, Inc is an international retailer and distributor of professional beauty supplies. It operates through the following segments: Sally Beauty Supply and Beauty Systems Group. The Sally Beauty Supply segment is an open-line and exclusive-label distributor of professional beauty supplies to both retail consumers and salon professionals primarily in North America, South America, and Europe.

