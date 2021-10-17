Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) Will Post Earnings of $0.46 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Air Transport Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATSG) will report earnings of $0.46 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Air Transport Services Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.49 and the lowest is $0.42. Air Transport Services Group reported earnings of $0.44 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Air Transport Services Group will report full year earnings of $1.63 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.52 to $1.71. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.79 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.50 to $1.90. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Air Transport Services Group.

Air Transport Services Group (NASDAQ:ATSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.08. Air Transport Services Group had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $409.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $386.55 million.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Air Transport Services Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Air Transport Services Group in a research report on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.43 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amazon com Inc grew its holdings in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1,567.0% in the second quarter. Amazon com Inc now owns 14,428,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $335,173,000 after purchasing an additional 13,562,897 shares in the last quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 8.6% in the second quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 8,735,619 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,928,000 after acquiring an additional 689,623 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,367,356 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $124,684,000 after acquiring an additional 97,794 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC increased its position in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 62.9% during the second quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 2,959,585 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $68,751,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Air Transport Services Group by 4.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,619,824 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,629,000 after acquiring an additional 75,355 shares in the last quarter. 93.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ATSG traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, hitting $24.12. The company had a trading volume of 268,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 510,902. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $26.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.56. Air Transport Services Group has a 1 year low of $21.42 and a 1 year high of $32.43. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.59.

Air Transport Services Group

Air Transport Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of airline operations, aircraft leases, aircraft maintenance and other support services primarily to the cargo transportation and package delivery industries. It operates through the CAM and ACMI Services segments. The CAM segment consists of the company’s aircraft leasing operations.

