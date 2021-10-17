Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) to Announce $0.87 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Axos Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AX) will post $0.87 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have made estimates for Axos Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.94 and the lowest is $0.82. Axos Financial posted earnings of $0.91 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.4%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Axos Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.51 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.25 to $3.75. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.93 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.77 to $4.09. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Axos Financial.

Get Axos Financial alerts:

Axos Financial (NYSE:AX) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $158.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $159.91 million. Axos Financial had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 16.91%.

AX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Axos Financial from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. B. Riley cut shares of Axos Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $54.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of Axos Financial in a research note on Monday, June 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Axos Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, October 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.67.

Axos Financial stock opened at $54.23 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $49.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $47.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.22 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15 and a beta of 1.74. Axos Financial has a 1-year low of $25.50 and a 1-year high of $55.71.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AX. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Axos Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 225.3% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 527 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 261.3% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,788 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 341 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Axos Financial by 1,965.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after buying an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. 76.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Axos Financial Company Profile

Axos Financial, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking and financing services. It operates through the following segments: Banking Business and Securities Business. The Banking Business segment includes online banking, concierge banking, prepaid card services, and mortgage, vehicle, and unsecured lending through online and telephonic distribution channels.

Featured Story: What is the Beige Book?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Axos Financial (AX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Axos Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Axos Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.