Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) to Announce $0.50 Earnings Per Share

Equities research analysts expect that Capstar Financial Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSTR) will post $0.50 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Capstar Financial’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.52. Capstar Financial posted earnings per share of $0.43 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.3%. The company is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Thursday, October 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Capstar Financial will report full year earnings of $2.02 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.95 to $2.05. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $1.86 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.75 to $1.99. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Capstar Financial.

Get Capstar Financial alerts:

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 27.79% and a return on equity of 12.73%. The firm had revenue of $32.92 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.21 million.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CSTR. Raymond James reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target (up previously from $20.00) on shares of Capstar Financial in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Capstar Financial in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Capstar Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Capstar Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

Capstar Financial stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.82. The company had a trading volume of 63,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,210. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.59. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $10.16 and a 1-year high of $23.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $483.60 million, a PE ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.90.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Capstar Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.90%.

In related news, Director James S. Jr. Turner sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.01, for a total value of $52,525.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Denis J. Duncan acquired 8,000 shares of Capstar Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.00 per share, for a total transaction of $168,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 62,440 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,311,240. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 10,560 shares of company stock worth $222,468. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CSTR. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Capstar Financial by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,484 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,378 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Capstar Financial by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,380,263 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $23,809,000 after acquiring an additional 110,447 shares in the last quarter. Fourthstone LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 450.9% in the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 57,904 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $999,000 after acquiring an additional 47,394 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Capstar Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $182,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Capstar Financial by 17.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 277,469 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,786,000 after acquiring an additional 40,729 shares in the last quarter. 39.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Capstar Financial

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services. Its products and services include commercial and industrial loans to small and medium sized businesses; commercial real estate loans; mortgage banking; and private banking and wealth management services for the owners and operators of its business clients and other high net worth individuals.

Recommended Story: How do candlesticks reflect price movement?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Capstar Financial (CSTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Capstar Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capstar Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.