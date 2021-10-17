Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) Will Post Earnings of $0.93 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Henry Schein, Inc. (NASDAQ:HSIC) will post earnings of $0.93 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have provided estimates for Henry Schein’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.00 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.88. Henry Schein reported earnings of $1.03 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, November 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Henry Schein will report full-year earnings of $4.31 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.23 to $4.41. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.58 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.38 to $4.89. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Henry Schein.

Henry Schein (NASDAQ:HSIC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.13. Henry Schein had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 5.09%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.87 billion. Henry Schein’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.2% on a year-over-year basis.

HSIC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Henry Schein from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Henry Schein from $89.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.50.

Shares of Henry Schein stock traded down $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $77.44. 610,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 878,654. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. Henry Schein has a twelve month low of $59.44 and a twelve month high of $83.45. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $77.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.88.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of HSIC. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.3% in the third quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 16,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 33.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 1.7% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 49,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,799,000 after purchasing an additional 836 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of Henry Schein by 9.8% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 82,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,283,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Henry Schein in the third quarter valued at about $75,000. 93.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Henry Schein, Inc engages in the provision of health care products and services to medical, dental, and veterinary office-based practitioners. It operates through the Healthcare Distribution, and Technology and Value-Added Services segments. The Healthcare Distribution segment includes consumable products, small equipment, laboratory products, large equipment, equipment repair services, branded and generic pharmaceuticals, vaccines, surgical products, diagnostic tests, infection-control products and vitamins.

