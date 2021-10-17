Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.20 Million

Equities analysts expect that Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) will report sales of $29.20 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Matterport’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $29.00 million and the highest is $29.40 million. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, November 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Matterport will report full-year sales of $117.94 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $117.57 million to $118.30 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $181.01 million, with estimates ranging from $168.20 million to $193.83 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Matterport.

Get Matterport alerts:

Matterport (NASDAQ:MTTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $29.50 million during the quarter.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Wedbush began coverage on Matterport in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Loop Capital began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Matterport from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Matterport in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a C$20.00 target price on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.40.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Matterport stock. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Matterport Inc (NASDAQ:MTTR) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 20,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $373,000. Institutional investors own 29.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Matterport stock traded down $0.38 on Thursday, reaching $18.87. 2,939,976 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,613. Matterport has a 52 week low of $10.45 and a 52 week high of $28.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $17.78.

About Matterport

Matterport Inc is a spatial data company driving the digital transformation of the built world. Matterport Inc, formerly known as Gores Holdings VI, is based in SUNNYVALE, Calif.

Further Reading: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Matterport (MTTR)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Matterport Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matterport and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.