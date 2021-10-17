Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $167.34 Million

Wall Street brokerages predict that Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) will post $167.34 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Shift Technologies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $156.56 million to $178.80 million. Shift Technologies reported sales of $59.91 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 179.3%. The company is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Shift Technologies will report full-year sales of $597.01 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $577.19 million to $633.08 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $885.00 million to $1.22 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Shift Technologies.

Shift Technologies (NASDAQ:SFT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.43) by $0.02. Shift Technologies had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 85.42%. The firm had revenue of $154.85 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.91 million.

A number of brokerages recently commented on SFT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Shift Technologies from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Shift Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Shift Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Shift Technologies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.10.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Shift Technologies during the second quarter valued at $42,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 137.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,619 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Shift Technologies by 187.2% in the second quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 7,887 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at $114,000. 49.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shift Technologies stock opened at $6.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $573.24 million, a PE ratio of -4.08 and a beta of 0.74. Shift Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $6.16 and a fifty-two week high of $12.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 3.00 and a current ratio of 4.39. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $7.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.91.

About Shift Technologies

Shift Technologies, Inc provides end-to-end auto ecommerce platform for buying and selling of used cars. The company operates through two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

