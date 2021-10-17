Zacks: Brokerages Expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.96 Million

Analysts expect First Financial Northwest, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFNW) to announce sales of $11.96 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial Northwest’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $11.82 million to $12.10 million. First Financial Northwest reported sales of $11.10 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial Northwest will report full-year sales of $47.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $47.41 million to $48.20 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $47.59 million, with estimates ranging from $47.08 million to $48.10 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Financial Northwest.

Get First Financial Northwest alerts:

First Financial Northwest (NASDAQ:FFNW) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The bank reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.15. First Financial Northwest had a return on equity of 6.99% and a net margin of 18.71%. The company had revenue of $12.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.58 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut First Financial Northwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FFNW. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 11,231 shares of the bank’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 3,994 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $162,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $162,000. Stifel Financial Corp purchased a new stake in First Financial Northwest during the 1st quarter worth approximately $235,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in First Financial Northwest by 109.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 22,915 shares of the bank’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 11,986 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.63% of the company’s stock.

First Financial Northwest stock remained flat at $$16.60 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,340. First Financial Northwest has a 12 month low of $9.17 and a 12 month high of $16.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $15.24. The company has a market capitalization of $158.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.43 and a beta of 0.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 2nd. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. First Financial Northwest’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.00%.

First Financial Northwest Company Profile

First Financial Northwest, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in attracting deposits from the general public and provides lending services. Through its subsidiary, First Savings Bank Northwest, it offers commercial banking services, dynamic savings, stored savings, loaned savings, commercial savings, checking accounts, and money market accounts.

Read More: When can a hold rating present a buying opportunity?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on First Financial Northwest (FFNW)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for First Financial Northwest Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Financial Northwest and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.