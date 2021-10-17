Zacks: Brokerages Expect Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $270,000.00

Brokerages expect that Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO) will announce sales of $270,000.00 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Gevo’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $190,000.00 and the highest is $350,000.00. Gevo reported sales of $190,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 42.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, November 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Gevo will report full-year sales of $1.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.00 million to $1.76 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.36 million, with estimates ranging from $2.72 million to $6.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Gevo.

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The energy company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.04). Gevo had a negative return on equity of 11.81% and a negative net margin of 4,297.25%. The firm had revenue of $0.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.58 million.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Gevo in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a C$10.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gevo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

In related news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 51,316 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.02, for a total value of $411,554.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Gevo by 95.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,499,129 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $34,327,000 after purchasing an additional 1,705,272 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Gevo by 34,842.8% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 596,473 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $5,851,000 after purchasing an additional 594,766 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Gevo by 6,472.9% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 448,731 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,402,000 after purchasing an additional 441,904 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gevo by 76.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,537,949 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $15,087,000 after purchasing an additional 667,928 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Gevo by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 355,208 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $3,485,000 after purchasing an additional 152,274 shares in the last quarter. 36.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GEVO stock opened at $6.46 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.77. The company has a quick ratio of 15.24, a current ratio of 15.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Gevo has a 52-week low of $0.95 and a 52-week high of $15.57. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a P/E ratio of -17.00 and a beta of 3.18.

About Gevo

Gevo, Inc is a renewable chemicals and next generation biofuels company, which focuses on the development and commercialization of renewable alternatives to petroleum-based products. It operates through the following segments: Gevo; Gevo Development and Agri-Energy. The Gevo segment focuses in the research and development activities related to the future production of isobutanol, including the development of the firm’s proprietary biocatalysts, the production and sale of renewable jet and other fuels, the retrofit process, and the next generation of chemicals and biofuels that will be based on the company’s isobutanol technology.

