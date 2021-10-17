Zacks: Brokerages Expect Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) to Announce -$0.43 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street analysts predict that Wix.com Ltd. (NASDAQ:WIX) will announce ($0.43) earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nine analysts have provided estimates for Wix.com’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.97). Wix.com posted earnings of ($0.14) per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 207.1%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Wix.com will report full year earnings of ($1.56) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.51) to ($1.22). For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.24) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($3.55) to ($0.44). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Wix.com.

Wix.com (NASDAQ:WIX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information services provider reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.74. The company had revenue of $316.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.48 million. Wix.com had a negative net margin of 17.58% and a negative return on equity of 86.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on WIX shares. Truist dropped their price target on shares of Wix.com from $350.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Wix.com in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $252.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $339.00 to $305.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on shares of Wix.com from $340.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Wix.com from $310.00 to $265.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.45.

Shares of NASDAQ:WIX traded down $1.03 on Friday, reaching $189.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 421,556 shares, compared to its average volume of 732,319. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $209.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $258.04. Wix.com has a 52-week low of $171.37 and a 52-week high of $362.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -50.87 and a beta of 1.35.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Wix.com during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Wix.com in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wix.com by 80.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 177 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wix.com Ltd. operates a cloud-based website design and development platform. It offers web templates, web editor, web builder, search engine optimization tools, logo maker, web hosting, and electronic mail marketing services. The company was founded by Avishai Abrahami, Nadav Abrahami, and Giora Kaplan on October 5, 2006 and is headquartered in Tel Aviv, Israel.

